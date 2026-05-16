Israeli strikes and evacuation orders drive fresh displacement in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A new wave of displacement swept southern Lebanon on Saturday as Israeli airstrikes and military evacuation orders sent residents fleeing from the Saida, Nabatieh, and Tyre districts, despite extension of the ceasefire for 45 days.

According to local media, the Israeli strikes hit dozens of villages including Yohmor al-Shaqif, Bebliyeh, al-Gassaniyeh. Israeli forces also advanced toward the town of Shebaa, conducting sweep operations with automatic weapons.

The Israeli army also instructed Lebanese to evacuate nine villages in preperation for new attacks “due to Hezbollah activity.”

The Israeli military separately said it detected an unmanned aerial vehicle crossing from Lebanon toward the Meron area, adding that the incident ended without casualties. Israel's home front command activated sirens in the Sdei Meron area of the Upper Galilee following the detection.

On Friday, the US Depratement of Stated the third round of talks in Washington between the Lebanese and the Israeli delegation agreed on extending the ceasefire —reached on April 17— by 45 days.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Friday that Israeli strikes on southern and southeastern Lebanon killed 55 people in the last 48 hours. The ministry put the total death toll since escalation began on March 2 at 2,951 killed and 8,988 wounded.