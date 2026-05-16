Iraqis rank fifth in Turkiye's foreign house sales in April

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi buyers purchased 95 houses in Turkiye in April 2026, ranking fifth among foreign nationals, as overall house sales in the country rose 2.6% year on year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported.

Total house sales reached 126,808 units during the month. Sales of new houses climbed 9.6% to 40,306 units, while sales of existing houses edged down 0.3% to 86,502 units.

Sales to foreign buyers fell 1.1% year on year to 1,516 houses, accounting for 1.2% of total transactions. Russians led foreign purchases with 263 houses, followed by Chinese buyers with 110, Iranians with 100, and British nationals with 98. Iraqis came fifth with 95 houses.

For the first four months of 2026, sales to foreign nationals declined 11.6% compared with the same period last year, totaling 5,681 houses.