Iraqi real estate purchases in Turkiye increase 39.7%, rank third in January 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraqis were the third largest group of foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in January 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.

House Sales Statistics, January 2025112 thousand 173 houses were sold in TürkiyeYou can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/A1dUc3fuIk — turkstat (@TurkStat) February 14, 2025

The report revealed a 39.7% increase in home sales in Turkiye in January 2025, with 112,173 homes sold, compared to 80,308 homes in January 2024.

The report indicated that “Russians were the top buyers, purchasing 248 homes, followed by Iranians with 262 homes, and Iraqis with 103 homes.”

Historically, Iraqis have led foreign home purchases in Turkiye since 2015. However, their ranking fell to second place after Iranians at the beginning of 2021, and third in April 2022, following a surge in Russian purchases.