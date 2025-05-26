Iraq ranks fourth globally in Turkish property purchases in early 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraqi citizens purchased more than 340 houses in Turkiye during the first four months of 2025, according the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The institute stated that Iraqis bought 344 residential units between January and April, ranking behind buyers from Russia (1,055 houses), Iran (576), and Ukraine (424).

Monthly breakdowns showed Iraqis bought:

• 103 houses in January

• 99 in February

• 72 in March

• 70 in April

The total marked a 2.69% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when Iraqis purchased 335 properties.

Once the top foreign buyers of Turkish real estate since 2015, Iraqis dropped to second place after Iran in early 2021, third in April 2022 amid a surge in Russian demand, and now rank fourth as of early 2025.