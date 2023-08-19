Turkey's real estate market is no longer appealing to Iraqis, data shows

Shafaq News/ Turkey's real estate market has become less appealing to Iraqis as the number of properties they bought saw a 73% decline in 2023, the state statistics commission said in a report.

In the first seven months of 2023, Iraqis procured a total of 1,188 properties, sharply falling from the 4,405 properties acquired in the equivalent span of 2022.

The monthly breakdown for 2023 is as follows:

- January: 229 properties

- February: 173 properties

- March: 165 properties

- April: 124 properties

- May: 118 properties

- June: 175 properties

- July: 204 properties.

Russians, according to the data, dominate the charts with 7,228 property purchases. Following them are the Iranians, with 2,929. The Iraqis, despite the downturn, stand at the third spot with their 1,188 properties. Ukrainians and Kazakhstanis trailed behind, with 1,084 and 860 properties, respectively.