Iraq ranks fourth in Turkish real estate purchases in July

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked fourth among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate last July.

The Institute reported that house sales decreased by 16.1% from July 2023, with 2,350 houses.

Most purchased houses are in Antalya (878), Istanbul (752), and Mersin (218).

The report reveals that Russians topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Turkiye in July, acquiring 485 homes. Iranians secured the second position with 151 homes, followed by Kazakhstan (122 homes), Iraq (118 houses), Azerbaijan (88 houses), Saudi Arabia (69 houses), China (69 homes), and the USA (56 homes).

Since 2015, Iraqis have topped Turkiye's list of countries purchasing homes. However, they fell to second place after Iran at the beginning of 2021 and third place since April 2022 due to the Russian dominance in the Turkish real estate market.