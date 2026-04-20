Iraqis hold fourth spot in Turkiye’s foreign home sales

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqi buyers purchased 80 homes in Turkiye in March 2026, ranking fourth among foreign nationals, as overall home sales in the country rose 1.3% year on year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Monday.

Sales to foreign buyers fell 20% year on year to 353 homes, accounting for 1.2% of total transactions during the month.

Russians led foreign purchases with 229 homes, followed by Iranians with 130 and Germans with 84. Iraqis came in fourth with 80 homes, while Ukrainians ranked fifth with 72.

Iraqis had long dominated Turkiye’s foreign real estate market since 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 and to third in April 2022 after Russians moved ahead.