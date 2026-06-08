Iran fires fresh missile barrage at Israel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran launched multiple barrages of ballistic missiles toward Israel on Monday, activating air raid sirens across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheba, and the Negev region, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media.

The Israeli army said its air defense systems intercepted the incoming projectiles. Israeli Channel 12 reported interception operations over southern Israel, the Dead Sea area, Dimona, and Beersheba, and civil defense and emergency medical teams were deployed to sweep multiple sites across the country.

Israeli media reported missile fragments and debris falling near Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, and in the city of Beersheba in the Negev. A rocket also fell near the Itamar settlement in the northern West Bank, causing no casualties or damage, according to Israeli public radio. Seven missiles targeting the Ashdod area, south of Tel Aviv, were intercepted, Israeli public radio reported.

A missile launched from Yemen was “also intercepted successfully,” Channel 12 said.

Iran's Mehr News Agency confirmed the launch of a new missile salvo toward Israeli-controlled territory. Israel's Home Front Command issued successive alerts for the Greater Tel Aviv area, Beersheba, the Negev, and Dimona —the latter a city in southern Israel home to the country's primary nuclear research facility.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the new missile barrage was in direct retaliation for Israeli strikes on radar installations across three areas inside Iranian territory. The IRGC said its missiles targeted key positions at two Israeli air bases, Nevatim and Tel Nof, both located in southern Israel and among the country's most strategically significant military installations.

Israel's security cabinet was scheduled to convene before noon Monday to assess the security situation, according to Israeli public radio.

A fragile ceasefire between the two sides had taken effect on April 8, but broke down following Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Israel said were in retaliation for alleged Hezbollah attacks.

The Israeli military also targeted Iran early Monday. According to Channel 15, the targets included surface-to-surface missile launch pads, weapons and ammunition factories, air defense systems, and radar installations in central and western Iran. The Israeli Navy also participated in the operation, Israeli media reported.

The situation is developing.