Babil council sues ex-MP over Jurf al-Sakhr remarks

Shafaq News- Babil

Babil's provincial council and administration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against former MP and Janabi tribal sheikh Adnan Ne'ma Rashid al-Janabi, after he described the liberation of Jurf al-Nasr from ISIS as an occupation.

The Council’s Chairman Assad Mon'im Abdul Kadhim al-Muslamawi sent a letter to the Hillah Investigative Court demanding legal action against al-Janabi over statements he made on social media, according to a document obtained by Shafaq News.

Al-Janabi's remarks also referred to "resistance" against terrorism as involving "executions," the complaint stated, describing the comments as "insulting to the council" and containing "false claims that stoke sedition and incite public opinion."

He had recently stated about the Jurf al-Sakhr file, saying he possessed documentation showing roughly 3,000 homes had been demolished, while estimating the total number of fully destroyed homes at around 7,000. He also spoke of damage to residents' property and livelihoods, along with killings and looting he claimed had affected the area's residents and their belongings.

Read more:Jurf Al-Sakhar: A decade on, Iraq's displaced still barred from return

Ongoing controversy over the Jurf al-Nasr file, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr, and the return of residents displaced since late 2014 forms the backdrop to the dispute, amid political and tribal calls to disclose the fate of damaged properties and prepare conditions for families to return to the area.