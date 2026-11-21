Shafaq News- Erbil

A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) directive on Saturday set a 15% customs duty on electric cars imported into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The directive, signed by Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed and obtained by Shafaq News, applies to fully electric cars and to models with a fuel-powered engine used solely to charge the battery. Fully electric cars will be exempt only from license plate and environmental fees.

Cars whose fuel-powered engine only charges the battery will pay all registration fees at the four-cylinder rate, while conventional hybrids and mild hybrids will be registered according to their cylinder count and will pay all standard fees.

On October 24, Iraq’s customs chief, Thamer Qasim Dawood, said tables circulating in the media and on social media that listed electric and hybrid cars as exempt from customs duty were based on a cabinet decision that had been repealed.

The Interior Ministry had waived first-time registration and annual environmental fees in February 2025 for fully electric cars to encourage their use and reduce environmental risks.

Read more: KRI introduces taxes on hybrid vehicles