Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

An investigation court in Al-Sulaymaniyah province issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) Secretary-General Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, widely known as Kaka Hama, after he failed to appear before a judge over a legal complaint filed against him.

According to a court document, the complaint was registered at Takiya Police Station, after which Mahmoud was formally notified. The warrant was issued to secure his appearance before the court and allow legal proceedings to continue, the document added.

The nature of the complaint and the allegations against Haji Mahmoud were not disclosed.

Founded in 1976 by Mahmoud Osman, Adnan Mufti and Rasul Mamand, the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) was later joined by several figures who left the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in 1979, including its current secretary-general.