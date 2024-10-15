Source: Arrest warrant issued for acting head of Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission

Shafaq News/ An arrest warrant has been issued for the acting head of Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission, Judge Haidar Hanoon, an informed source reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News, "Following the report from the Directorate of Criminal Evidence at the Ministry of Interior confirming a complete match between Hanoon's voice and that of the speaker in the leaked audio recordings circulating on social media—concerning his acceptance of bribes— and given that he was notified and granted an extension of time without appearing to record his statements on the matter, the Third Karkh Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant against him.”

In September, the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced that it started legal proceedings against Hanoon, due to statements he made during press conferences in Erbil.

Recently, social media platforms circulated audio clips purportedly of Judge Hanoon, in which he allegedly complained about political interference in the commission’s work, particularly pressure to overlook cases of financial and administrative corruption within government institutions.

According to the recordings, Hanoon harshly criticized First Integrity Court Judge Diaa Jaafar, accusing investigators within the commission of being loyal to Jaafar and obstructing the institution’s efforts by relaying internal matters to him.