Israeli minister cancels EU visit over fears of arrest in Belgium

Shafaq News/ An Israeli minister was forced to cancel a planned visit to the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday over fears of a potential arrest warrant being issued against him in Belgium.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "Based on concrete warnings and following security officials' directives, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli was compelled to cancel his scheduled visit to the European Parliament in Brussels."

However, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that its investigation with the internal security agency Shin Bet found no credible security threats targeting Chikli.

According to Kan, Belgium’s warning that Chikli "would not enjoy diplomatic immunity during his stay in Brussels, as his visit was not considered an official one" was the real reason for the cancellation.

Without such immunity, Chikli faced potential legal risks, Kan noted, as "Belgium had not officially approved his visit."

Expressing disappointment, Chikli said, "I was saddened to receive directives from security officials to cancel my participation in the Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the European Parliament."

The Hind Rajab Foundation, an organization that monitors overseas trips by Israeli officials and advocates for their arrest over Gaza-related actions, praised Belgium's stance.

In a statement on their official website on Monday, the foundation wrote, "By refusing to grant immunity, Belgium has upheld international law, making it clear that arrest remains a possibility. This development is a victory for accountability and a warning to those who believe they can act with impunity."

This development comes amid growing international scrutiny of Israeli leaders. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged "crimes against humanity and war crimes" committed in Gaza.