European Union to new Iran's Foreign Minister: to bring the JCPOA back on track

Shafaq News/ The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, spoke with the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

As the JCPOA Joint Commission coordinator, Borrell underlined the great importance of a quick resumption of the Vienna talks to bring the JCPOA back on track.

The High Representative expressed his concern about the recent nuclear steps by Iran and the overall trajectory of the atomic program and underlined the importance of close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

High Representative Borrell and Minister Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The High Representative noted that the situation in the Country requires the most urged attention and that the role of regional and international partners is crucial in ensuring stability inside and outside in the region.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Tehran's commitment to the principle of "constructive dialogue within the framework of balanced diplomacy" and indicated that the negotiations come within "the diplomatic mechanisms adopted by Tehran."

The Iranian Minister stressed that the fair negotiations for Iran are those that bring "tangible and practical results that guaranteeing the rights and interests of the Iranian people."

He considered the law approved by the Iranian parliament on nuclear issues binding on the Country's government.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Reuters that Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun.

The agreement, which Democratic former President Barack Obama negotiated and Republican former President Donald Trump abandoned, struck a balance between Iran accepting limits to its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.