France warns Iran of imposing EU sanctions

Shafaq News / France’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the European Union is ready to impose sanctions on Iran for its "serious violations" of human rights.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a press briefing “France remains very concerned by the human rights situation in Iran, particularly as it relates to freedom of expression and the press, which has worsened since the crackdown on the protest movement in November 2019. It regularly expresses its expectations on this subject and will continue to do so in the future.”

“The EU retains the ability to adopt sanctions against individuals and entities implicated in serious human rights violations in Iran. Along with its European partners, France remains vigilant on the issue of human rights in Iran, separately from its efforts to preserve the JCPoA and bring the United States and Iran back to their commitments under the agreement.” He added.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had voiced to the Human Rights Council two weeks ago his grave concern about the fate of Nasrin Sotoudeh, the internationally renowned human rights lawyer.

He also called for the release of the French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who has been under house arrest in Tehran since January 3 after being imprisoned for 16 months.