Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrant for Yazan al-Jubouri over corruption audio leak

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant for Yazan Mishaan al-Jubouri following the release of a leaked audio recording.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency that “the leaked recording features al-Jubouri discussing financial commissions and corruption deals.”

Earlier, al-Jubouri, Secretary-General of the Homeland (al-Watan) Party, declared his readiness to undergo investigation and voiceprint analysis, asserting that “the circulated audio was fabricated by parties with political disputes with the government.”

The Iraqi political landscape has been repeatedly rocked by a series of leaked audio recordings involving prominent politicians, raising serious concerns about corruption and political infighting.

The most notable of these leaks involves former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. In a series of recordings released in July 2022, al-Maliki is heard making derogatory remarks about prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, calling him a “murderer” and a “coward”. These recordings have exacerbated the already tense political situation in Iraq, with al-Sadr's supporters reacting strongly, including setting fire to the headquarters of al-Maliki's Islamic Dawa Party in Baghdad.

Another significant leak involves Haider Hanoun, the acting head of Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (CoI). The leaked audio, which allegedly features Hanoun discussing bribery, has sparked a judicial investigation to determine its authenticity.