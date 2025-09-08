Iraq Election Commission disqualifies Yazen al-Jubouri again over leaked audio scandal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday disqualified Yazen Mashaan al-Jubouri from the upcoming parliamentary elections for the second time.

A source told Shafaq News that the decision against al-Jubouri, son of politician Mashaan al-Jubouri, was linked to a leaked audio case.

Al-Jubouri, who serves as Secretary-General of the Homeland (al-Watan) Party, has faced growing scrutiny since an arrest warrant was issued against him in November 2024 following the release of a recording in which he was allegedly heard discussing financial commissions and corruption deals. He denied the accusations, saying the tape was fabricated by political rivals and expressed willingness to undergo investigation and voiceprint analysis.

The candidate was previously excluded on August 20 after an old arrest warrant surfaced during data verification. At that time, the commission granted him 72 hours to prove the warrant invalid. The matter was later resolved by the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior, allowing him to temporarily return to the race.

Iraq’s Accountability and Justice Commission announced on Monday that it had completed a full review of nearly 8,000 parliamentary candidates, determining that 335 were subject to its legal procedures.