Audio leaks come out alleging corruption, Dhi Qar council member demands investigation

Shafaq News/ An audio recording surfaced in which Governor, Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, attacked the council members, accusing them of corruption, as well as the province's lawmakers. The recording also suggested that the Anti-Terrorism Force should torture October protesters and that he would dismiss them if they did not obey his orders.

On Tuesday, in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, a member of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, "The council's presidency must take action and submit the recording to a technical authority to confirm its authenticity."

He added, "If the audio recording is proven to be accurate, the council is obligated to take immediate legal action against Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi." He also pointed out, "Although I belong to the governor's bloc and supported him during his questioning in the council because we were not convinced with the questions posed during the interrogation, this does not mean we stand with him in everything, especially when he accuses us of corruption."

Shafaq News Agency attempted to contact the governor's office for comments on the statements attributed to him but received no response.

The Iraqi political scene has been shaken multiple times by a series of leaked audio recordings involving high-profile politicians, sparking serious concerns over corruption and internal political strife. These leaks have intensified Iraq's already volatile political climate.