Eleven Iraqi lawmakers break away from Taqaddum Party to form new bloc

Shafaq News/ Eleven members of the Iraqi Parliament and provincial council members announced their withdrawal from the Taqaddum Party to establish a new political bloc named the "Initiative Bloc (Al-Mubadara)."

In a press conference, MP Ziad Al-Janabi, surrounded by the defecting lawmakers and council members, read a statement confirming the split.

The formed bloc declared that it stands "equidistant from all political factions" and called for the "fulfillment of the commitments outlined in the agreement that led to the formation of the government" under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

Notably, the Taqadum Alliance is the largest Sunni bloc in the Iraqi parliament, led by former speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi.