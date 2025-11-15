Taqaddum office closed after alleged MP guard assault in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Security forces on Saturday closed the Taqaddum Party office in Kirkuk’s al-Dibis district after members of newly elected MP Muhaymin al-Hamdani’s security team allegedly stormed a private home and assaulted its residents.

A security source told Shafaq News that the incident began when individuals tied to al-Hamdani’s protection unit entered the house and attacked its occupants, triggering unrest that prompted Iraqi Army reinforcements and the establishment of a security cordon.

According to the source, authorities issued an arrest warrant for one of the MP’s guards and surrounded al-Hamdani’s home, demanding the suspect’s handover while awaiting further legal directives from Baghdad. The victims and several Iraqi Army personnel also filed official complaints against al-Hamdani and the Taqaddum Party.

In response, Taqaddum’s local branch called for calm, urging supporters to cooperate with military forces.

Despite social media claims that al-Hamdani led the attack, official sources confirmed to our agency that he was not present. The assault reportedly followed online criticism of the MP by the homeowner, prompting retaliation by tribal affiliates acting independently of the candidate.

The incident unfolded days after Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with nationwide turnout surpassing 56%. Taqaddum, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, secured 33 seats, placing second behind Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc, which led in eight of the country’s 18 provinces and won 45 seats.

In Kirkuk — which holds 13 parliamentary seats, including three reserved for women — voter turnout reached 65.02%, with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by Bafel Jalal Talabani, topping the vote count with 178,629 ballots.

