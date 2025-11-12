Kirkuk Elections: Turnout 65.02%, PUK on top

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Kirkuk province, north-central Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Kirkuk reached 65,02%.

The province holds 13 parliamentary seats, including 3 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 178,629 votes.

- Taqaddum Party: 107,016 votes.

- Iraqi Turkmen Front: 66,175 votes.

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 59,294 votes.

- Arab Alliance in Kirkuk: 53,039 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 46,404 votes.

- Tahaluf Inqaz Turkman: 32,721 votes.

-Al-Hasm al-Watani (Determination): 27,267 votes.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 12,320 votes.

- People’s Front: 1,702 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues.

The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

Read more: Iraq’s post-election roadmap: From ballot to government formation