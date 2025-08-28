Taqaddum Party factions exchange fire in Iraq's Diyala province

2025-08-28T18:54:42+00:00

Shafaq News – Diyala

Supporters and security personnel of two factions of the Progress (Taqaddum) Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, clashed in Bahraz, the Diyala Police Directorate announced on Thursday.

According to the Directorate, the confrontation began when Ahmed Mazhar al-Jubouri, Taqaddum’s leader in Hamrin and Qara Tapa, tried to enter Bahraz in Baquba, a stronghold of another Taqaddum faction headed by businessman Salman Al-lahibi.

As al-Jubouri’s convoy approached, his team was met with flying tomatoes and vegetables, prompting them to fire warning shots. Al-lahibi’s supporters then returned fire, escalating the clash.

Following the confrontation, Diyala police arrested 11 suspects, and SWAT units were deployed, restoring the city's order. No casualties were reported.

