Forbidden words? Iraq investigates Sovereignty Alliance chief

2025-04-29T16:46:04+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced the launch of an investigation into a leaked audio recording allegedly featuring Khamis al-Khanjar, leader of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada).

The Third Karkh Investigative Court initiated proceedings after receiving a formal request from MPs Mohammed Jassem al-Khafaji and Amir Razzaq Ajlan, who urged legal action over the recording reportedly containing language “violating Iraqi legal standards.”

The controversy arose after an Iraqi television program aired a segment claiming to feature al-Khanjar making sectarian remarks about state institutions and Shiite-led governance following the 2003 political transition. However, the Alliance denied the recording’s authenticity, calling it "forged."

Khamis al-Khanjar is a prominent Sunni political figure and businessman, leading a coalition representing Sunni-majority provinces. He has played a significant role in Iraqi politics, advocating for Sunni interests and engaging in regional diplomacy, including efforts to maintain Iraq’s neutrality in the Syrian conflict.

Iraq has witnessed a rise in leaked audio recordings targeting political figures, often exposing alleged corruption or sectarian rhetoric. Notable cases include the 2022 leaks attributed to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and the 2024 recording involving Yazan al-Jubouri, both prompting judicial investigations.

Analysts view these leaks as part of escalating political rivalries, often timed around elections or government transitions.

