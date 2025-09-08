Iraqi court overturns ban on MP as IHEC issues new exclusions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s election judiciary on Monday overturned the disqualification of parliament member Sajad Salem, a candidate from the Alternative (al-Badeel) Coalition in Wasit province, ruling that the electoral commission’s decision to bar him from the upcoming polls lacked legal grounds.

The court found that Salem’s exclusion was based on allegations raised by the Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) security directorate without a binding judicial verdict. Citing articles 19 and 20 of the commission’s law, the judiciary said there was no justification to prevent him from running.

Salem had argued that the decision relied on an unsigned complaint accusing him of calling for the return of “dictatorship.” He described the process as politically motivated and lacking transparency.

The ruling clears Salem to contest the November 11 parliamentary elections, where campaigning is set to begin on October 8.

Separately, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) released new lists on Monday excluding additional candidates, among them Yazan Mashaan al-Jubouri—barred for a second time—while reinstating others.

IHEC has disqualified hundreds of candidates in recent weeks on grounds ranging from de-Baathification measures and criminal charges to corruption allegations and missing documentation.

