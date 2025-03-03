KDP, PUK near deal on new Kurdistan government, KSDP leader says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are nearing an agreement to form the new regional government, leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) Mohammed Haji Mahmoud said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated, "[The KSDP] has no problems with any party, and our relations with everyone are positive. We are close to forming the new government.”

Mahmoud described Turkiye’s peace process as a "significant and positive step," asserting that Kurds in Turkiye, Syria, and the Kurdistan Region are "stronger than ever, contrary to the wishes of those who oppose their rights."

He emphasized that “any progress in one part of Kurdistan affects the others" and hoped that “Turkiye acts wisely and releases Ocalan, allowing him to return to Diyarbakir by Newroz.”

Mahmoud reaffirmed his party’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with all parties while prioritizing major Kurdish issues, including Ocalan’s fate.