Kurdistan establishes “Anti-Corruption Court”

Shafaq News / the Integrity Commission of Kurdistan announced, on Monday, the launch of a special court to handle cases related to corruption.

A statement by the Commission said, “based on the Integrity Commission request the Judicial Council established a court to try corruption cases in the Region, named the" Anti-Corruption Court ".

"We Praise the decision of the Judicial Council, and we believe that this step will affect positively on the process of confronting corruption and resolving outstanding issues," the statement added.