Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Jazan were struck on Monday, a month after an attack temporarily disrupted production at the company’s refinery in the southwestern Saudi city, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Two people familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the extent of the damage was still being assessed, with one saying that the latest attack was similar in scale to the previous strike.

Jazan, near the Yemeni border, hosts a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery and associated energy infrastructure.

Saudi Aramco has not commented on the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility.