Shafaq News- Erbil/ Baghdad

Iraq’s General Directorate of Narcotics Affairs arrested two suspects and seized four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Erbil in coordination with the province’s anti-narcotics authorities, the directorate said on Monday.

Officers also seized weapons and ammunition from the suspects. One of the detainees was wanted in dozens of cases and is considered a high-risk suspect, the directorate said.

On August 27, the General Directorate of Security (Asayish) in Al-Sulaymaniyah said it arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized a large quantity of marijuana smuggled into the Kurdistan Region from abroad.