Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out two drone attacks on Thursday, striking a “sensitive target” at Najran airport and an Aramco facility in southern Saudi Arabia.

تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية بفضل الله من تنفيذ عمليتين عسكريتين بطائرتين مسيرتين الأولى استهدفت هدفاً حساساً للعدو السعودي في مطار نجران والأخرى استهدفت أرامكو نجران وقد حققت العمليتان هدفيهما بنجاح بفضل الله. وأتت هذه العمليتان ردا على انتهاك العدو السعودي لأجواء محافظة صعدة… — العميد.يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) August 20, 2026

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of the attacks or any resulting damage or casualties.

The Houthis stated on Wednesday that they had targeted eight Saudi oil vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea since announcing a ban on Saudi shipping on July 20.

Earlier today, Maj. Majed Abdullah al-Nazil, spokesperson for forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said they had carried out 81 military operations against Houthi positions and targets across several fronts over the previous 24 hours.