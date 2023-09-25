houthi drone attack in saudi arabia kills bahraini military personnel

Shafaq News/ Bahrain announced on Monday that two military personnel, including an officer and a soldier, were killed, and several defense forces were wounded in a drone attack by Houthi rebels.

A statement from the Bahrain Defense Force stated that the casualties occurred while the military personnel were on duty, defending the southern border of Saudi Arabia as part of the Arab coalition forces.

The statement referred to the attack as a "treacherous terrorist act" and stated that it occurred on Monday morning when Houthi drones targeted Bahraini forces on Saudi soil.

Last week, a Houthi delegation embarked on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, marking the first such visit since the outbreak of the Yemeni war in 2014. During their visit, the Houthi representatives engaged in discussions with Saudi officials regarding a potential agreement that could resolve the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels have been engaged in a war against the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, resulting in a humanitarian crisis in Yemen with thousands of casualties and 80% of the population dependent on humanitarian aid.