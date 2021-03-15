Yemen’s Ansarallah target Saudi airport, air base, spokesman

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched on Monday armed drones on Abha airport and an air base in the city of Khamis Mushait, south-west Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

“It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade,” Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.

The war, which has been in a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.