Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Yemen’s Ansarallah target Saudi airport, air base, spokesman

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-15T07:55:15+0000
Yemen’s Ansarallah target Saudi airport, air base, spokesman

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched on Monday armed drones on Abha airport and an air base in the city of Khamis Mushait, south-west Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

“It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade,” Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.

The war, which has been in a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

 

related

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia with drones, rockets

Date: 2021-03-08 05:42:14
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia with drones, rockets

U.S. blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis to be lifted on Feb. 16, Blinken

Date: 2021-02-12 16:44:10
U.S. blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis to be lifted on Feb. 16, Blinken

Saudi Arabia impose travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

Date: 2021-01-14 07:13:33
Saudi Arabia impose travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

A report: 2020 could be worst year yet for hunger in Yemen

Date: 2020-08-01 10:36:41
A report: 2020 could be worst year yet for hunger in Yemen

US authorities publish a phone call content between US president and King of Saudi Arabia on the eve of Kuwait Invasion

Date: 2020-08-04 10:48:12
US authorities publish a phone call content between US president and King of Saudi Arabia on the eve of Kuwait Invasion

Yemen ’Ansarallah is officially revoked of the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations

Date: 2021-02-16 16:23:09
Yemen ’Ansarallah is officially revoked of the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations

Iranian Foreign Minister asked to visit Saudi Arabia but its officials have refused, He said

Date: 2021-01-25 09:17:44
Iranian Foreign Minister asked to visit Saudi Arabia but its officials have refused, He said

Yemen's largest prisoner swap to go ahead on Thursday - ICRC

Date: 2020-10-15 10:13:16
Yemen's largest prisoner swap to go ahead on Thursday - ICRC