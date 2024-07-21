Saudi Arabia denies involvement in Israeli strikes on Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense denied any involvement in the Israeli airstrikes on Yemen that took place on Saturday evening.

In a post on its official account on the X platform, the ministry quoted its spokesperson, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, saying, "The Kingdom has no connection or participation in the targeting of Hodeidah."

Al-Malki emphasized that "the Kingdom will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party."

The Yemeni Health Ministry reported that three people were killed and 87 injured, most with severe burns, after twelve Israeli warplanes, including advanced F-35 jets, conducted an aerial attack on an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudaydah.

Images and videos showed massive flames and smoke rising from the port.

In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Yemeni Army Spokesperson Yahya Saree said, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with the Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on the Gaza Strip."