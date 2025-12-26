Explosion leaves 25+ casualties in Syria's Homs

Shafaq News – Homs (Updated at 15:10)

An explosion in the Syrian city of Homs killed eight people and wounded 21 others, Syria's Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the explosion was caused by a "terrorist attack" on the Imam Ali Mosque in Wadi Al-Dhahab.

Local sources explained that explosive devices were planted in a corner of the mosque, which was crowded with worshippers during Friday prayers in the predominantly Alawite neighborhood.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Violence against religious and sectarian communities has intensified in parts of Syria in recent months. Syrian media have reported hundreds of Alawite civilians killed since the start of 2025, with Homs described as the most affected province.