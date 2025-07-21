Saudi fears chaos after Israeli strikes on Hodeidah

Shafaq News – Al-Riyadh

A senior Gulf official has voiced serious concerns in Saudi Arabia that recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi-held areas in Yemen could escalate into a sustained campaign aimed at eliminating Houthi leadership.

“Any Israeli escalation will push the region into widespread chaos that cannot be controlled or its consequences predicted,” the official told AFP.

The statement follows Israeli air raids on Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah which prompted the Houthis to launch several drones toward targets in Israel in retaliation.

A Houthi security official confirmed that the Israeli strikes on the port destroyed a recently rebuilt pier, which had previously been damaged in an earlier attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the targeted infrastructure included “construction equipment used to rebuild port facilities,” as well as “fuel containers and ships used for military activities and hostile operations against the State of Israel.”