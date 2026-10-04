Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Sunday that they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais “in response” to 50 Saudi air and missile strikes over the previous 12 hours across Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, and Saada.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attacks were “precise,” had “achieved their objectives,” and caused “large fires at the targeted sites.” Saudi authorities and Aramco have not confirmed the strikes or reported any damage.

https://t.co/5k6PHZd66D — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 4, 2026

Saree put the number of Saudi air and missile operations since the latest escalation began at 1,460, vowing further action against military bases and oil facilities until the fighting ends and restrictions on Yemen are lifted.

The Houthis also reported repelling an advance by Saudi forces in eastern Al-Jawf, destroying several vehicles and killing or wounding dozens. According to the group, ballistic missiles and drones targeted troop concentrations before its fighters pursued retreating units through desert areas of the province.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة _بفضل الله تعالى_ من طرد واستهداف تحشيدات العدو السعودي من شرقي الجوف إثر محاولات فاشلة للتقدم باتجاه مواقع قواتنا المسلحة ونتج عن عملية الاستهداف والطرد ما يلي: -إحراق عدد كبير من الآليات التابعة لتحشيدات العدو السعودي. -مصرع وإصابة العشرات من تلك التحشيدات. -ملاحقة ومطاردة من تبقى منهم في صحراء الجوف. -استهداف تجمعات تلك التحشيدات بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة. ​التحية لأبناء الجوف ومأرب وهم يقفون موقف الحق مع شعبهم وبلدهم، يقفون إلى جانب قواتهم المسلحة في التصدي الفعال والمؤثر للعدو فأفشلوا _بعون الله_ تحركاته وكسروا بفضل الله زحوفاته فهزموا أدواته ونكلوا بعملائه وأسقطوا خططه وأهدافه ودفنوا في الصحارى والأودية أحلامه وطموحاته وأمانيه .. وهذا هو اليمن الحر العزيز. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 4, 2026

A Houthi military source quoted by the group’s Saba news agency said Saudi commanders and leaders of forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government had fled Taiz.

Houthi-affiliated media had reported overnight Saudi attacks across Sanaa, Saada, Hajjah, and Taiz that killed two people and wounded two others, followed by further missile strikes on border areas of Saada’s Haydan district as fighting intensified with forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

🔴 العدو السعودي يستهدف مصنعًا للإسفنج في حي شملان بالعاصمة #صنعاء مخلفًا أضرارًا مادية كبيرة #أخبار https://t.co/JGAAte5C8h — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) October 4, 2026

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi announced on Sunday the start of military operations to retake remaining Houthi-held territory, stressing that the campaign was not directed against residents of Sanaa, Saada or other provinces.

In an address to the Yemeni people, carried by the internationally recognized government-affiliated Saba news agency, Al-Alimi maintained that authorities would assume their “national responsibility” after all opportunities for de-escalation had been exhausted. He urged residents in areas under the group’s control to cooperate with government troops.

Pledging recovery and reconstruction in recaptured cities, along with safe return and amnesty for those who lay down their arms, Al-Alimi appealed for international support, placing state institutions on full alert and vowing to protect maritime routes “on behalf of the world.”