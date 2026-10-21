Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Two foreign workers were killed and two others injured in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after debris from an intercepted drone fell near an Aramco oil facility, the Saudi Energy Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone targeting a processing facility at the Shaybah oilfield. Falling debris set fire to a contractor's vehicle outside the facility, without disrupting operations.

The ministry identified the dead as Filipino and Nepalese nationals, while Pakistani and Indian nationals were injured. It did not identify who launched the drone.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media close to the internationally recognized government reported Houthi drone attacks near Al-Dhabba oil terminal in Al-Shihr, Hadramout province, and renewed missile strikes near Al-Rayyan airport in Mukalla.

The Houthis separately claimed an operation targeting military equipment at Al-Rayyan airport, while local authorities accused the group of attacking the facility with drones and missiles. The reported attack near Al-Dhabba has not been independently verified.

Separately, Yemen's internationally recognized government forces said they had carried out 835 strikes under Operation Dawn of Yemen over the previous 24 hours, targeting Houthi positions and fortifications, particularly in Marib province.

The military claimed that 285 Houthi fighters and commanders had been put out of action, without specifying how many were killed or wounded. It also reported repelling Houthi attempts to recapture positions in Taiz.

The Saudi-led coalition separately announced the interception and destruction of a Houthi drone heading toward southern Saudi Arabia.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. https://t.co/Oumz613kgV — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 21, 2026

Yemeni military spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili also accused the Houthis of firing a ballistic missile at Aden airport and three missiles at Al-Rayyan airport, as well as targeting a sponge factory in the Bir Basha area of Taiz.