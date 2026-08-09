Ansarallah strikes Saudi military depots at Mokha port

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched a large-scale attack with ballistic missiles and drones on Saudi military positions and weapons depots at the port of Mokha in Taiz province, the group reported on Sunday.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree asserted an extensive damage to military equipment and weapons, while maintaining that dozens of people were killed or wounded in the attack, including a number of Saudi nationals.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم قال تعالى: {فَلَا عُدۡوَ ٰ⁠نَ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِینَ} صدق اللهُ العظيمرداً على استمرار العدو السعودي في التحشيد لأدواته وتعزيزها بالأسلحة والمعدات واعتداءاته المستمرة في الساحل الغربي ومحافظة تعز وذلك… — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) August 9, 2026

Mokha, on the country’s western coast, is controlled by forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The port lies on the Red Sea near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s major maritime routes.

The strike marked the second attack attributed to Ansarallah on Sunday. The group earlier indicated that Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery had been hit by a swarm of drones, tying the operation to alleged Saudi incursions into Saada and Hajjah provinces.