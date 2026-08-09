State auto company chief arrested over corruption allegations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Sunday arrested Hashem Al-Sudani, director of the state-owned General Automobile and Machinery Company (GAMCO), over alleged corruption involving a Defense Ministry contract, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source did not disclose the contract’s value or specify the alleged violations.

Iraq launched the ongoing Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign on June 28, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, and business figures suspected of major corruption. The campaign recorded 67 detentions in its initial phase, while a Shafaq News review documented another 31 officials and public employees arrested in seven cases between July 20 and 26 alone.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases