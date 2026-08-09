President Barzani urges closer Kurdistan-Spain ties

President Barzani urges closer Kurdistan-Spain ties
2026-08-09T12:09:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday called for closer ties with Spain during a meeting with Iraq’s newly appointed ambassador to Madrid, Ali Shamran.

Both stressed the importance of expanding relations with Spain to “serve the interests” of Baghdad, Erbil and Madrid.

They also discussed the situation in Iraq and recent regional developments.

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