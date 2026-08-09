Mosul inaugurates 100-bed oncology hospital

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh authorities on Sunday formally opened a 100-bed oncology and nuclear medicine hospital with three linear accelerators in Mosul.

Fadel Hawi Mazban, head of Iraq’s National Authority for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Control, described the hospital as part of Iraq’s push to expand specialized healthcare and nuclear medicine, adding that wider medical use of nuclear and radiological technologies requires strict oversight under national and international safety standards.

The three-floor facility includes a CT simulator for tumor localization and treatment planning, PET scan equipment, a Hot Lab and 33 equipped rooms for patients receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy. It expands specialized cancer care in Nineveh and neighboring provinces and reduces the need for patients to travel elsewhere for treatment.

The hospital began receiving patients on May 31, when Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil confirmed its 100-bed capacity and three linear accelerators.

Shahad Al-Hamdani, a member of parliament’s Health and Environment Committee, told Shafaq News in July that Nineveh remains among the provinces most affected by war-damaged health infrastructure, with several major hospitals destroyed during the conflict against ISIS and reconstruction yet to fully restore capacity.

Nationally, Iraq has fewer than 1.4 doctors and about 1.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people, while major urban hospitals often operate above 90% bed occupancy.

Read more: Iraq’s healthcare system nears collapse: Doctors leave, hospitals overflow