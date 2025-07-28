Iraq grants patents for cancer therapy and smart tech innovations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Directorate of Patents and Industrial Designs has granted four new patents for scientific innovations in cancer treatment, sustainable architecture, soil monitoring, and water management, the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control announced on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate detailed the awarded patents, including a gold-based compound derived from sulfadiazine for breast cancer treatment, developed by researchers at the University of Kufa. The compound has demonstrated promising results in inhibiting cancer cell growth.

Also recognized was the "Heliodon Device" from the University of Technology, which is designed to analyze the impact of sunlight on architectural structures, providing data to optimize building designs for environmental efficiency.

A third patent was issued for the "Dual Automatic Lysimeter-Hygrometer," a smart system capable of measuring key soil and water properties to aid agricultural planning and land evaluation.

The fourth innovation, the "Wireless Float Valve," aims to improve the efficiency of water pumping systems, particularly in areas with limited access to automated infrastructure.

The head of the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control, Fayadh Mohammed Abd, praised the achievements, stating that they “reflect the growing capacity of Iraqi researchers and mark a significant step forward in the country’s scientific development.”

Mohammed Jamal Jassim, Director of the Patents and Industrial Designs Directorate, noted that all the awarded innovations underwent rigorous evaluation per international standards.