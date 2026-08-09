Former Iraqi MP al-Sayyadi rejects arrest warrant reports

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi lawmaker Kadhim al-Sayyadi on Sunday denied reports that an arrest warrant had been issued against him on an extortion charge, saying he remained in Iraq and was prepared to appear before the judiciary if summoned.

“The reports are politically motivated rumors, and there is no information to substantiate them,” al-Sayyadi told Shafaq News, adding that he would comply with any judicial decision issued against him.

The denial followed social media claims linking al-Sayyadi to the broader Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, launched by the Iraqi government in late June.

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