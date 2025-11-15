Iraq security sweep: Party office closure, extortion arrests, and drug-smuggling foiled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 15, 2025.

- Party Office Closed After Assault Allegations (Kirkuk)

Security forces shut the Taqaddum Party office in al-Dibis after members of newly elected MP Muhaymin al-Hamdani’s security team allegedly stormed a private home and assaulted its residents, prompting arrest warrants, army reinforcements, and multiple legal complaints.

- Dozens Arrested for Online Extortion (Baghdad)

The National Security Service detained about 40 people on charges linked to “online extortion and defamation” following a three-month nationwide campaign launched in response to citizen complaints.

- Tribal Gunfight Leaves Casualties (Maysan)

A land dispute in the Ali al-Gharbi district escalated into an armed clash that killed or injured at least 13 people before security forces intervened, arrested several suspects, and seized weapons and vehicles.

- PMF Member Killed in Dust-Related Collision (Muthanna)

A Popular Mobilization Forces member died in a traffic accident on the Badia al-Salman road after severe dust and near-zero visibility caused his vehicle to collide.

- Federal Police Major Dies by Suicide (Baghdad)

A Federal Police major shot himself with his service weapon inside his unit’s headquarters in Jisr Diyala while on duty.

- Drug Dealers Detained in Raids (Baghdad)

The Defense Ministry announced that its Intelligence and Security Directorate arrested several drug dealers and distributors during coordinated operations across multiple neighborhoods.

- K9 Unit Seizes Narcotics at Checkpoint (Karbala)

Karbala police said their K9 team intercepted roughly 50 grams of narcotics hidden in a Sonata vehicle at Checkpoint 54, preventing the drugs from entering the province.

- Helium-Balloon Smuggling Attempt Foiled (Al-Anbar)

Military Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 22,000 narcotic pills into Iraq using a helium balloon launched from the Syrian side, handing the seized drugs to the Anti-Narcotics Directorate amid rising captagon and methamphetamine trafficking nationwide.