Iraqi court issues warrant against former MP

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi court issued an arrest warrant for former lawmaker Mohammed al-Daini on charges of insulting the Shiite community and unlawfully seizing properties, MP Mustafa Jabbbar Sanad confirmed on Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Sanad explained that the warrant followed al-Daini’s refusal to appear before the judiciary, resulting in the detention of his guarantors.

He noted that the warrant is tied to four complaints, including one he personally filed: the first accuses al-Daini of making derogatory remarks about Shiite politicians during a televised interview, the second involves the alleged seizure of property belonging to Iraq’s last Jewish citizen, with the elderly owners filing their case only after years of pressure.

A third complaint charges al-Daini with taking multiple properties from Baghdad’s municipality without contracts and threatening those who tried to reclaim them, while the fourth concerns earlier cases, including alleged asset takeovers from the family of former Baghdad governor Saber al-Douri.

Judicial authorities had already issued warrants against al-Daini and his brother in March. The former MP has denied the accusations in previous interviews, vowing to pursue legal action against his critics.