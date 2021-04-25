Barzani Charity Foundation distributes 2800 food baskets to Erbil Sanitation workers

Shafaq News/ The administration of Erbil distributed 2800 food baskets to the governorate's sanitation workers offered by Barzani Charity Foundation.

Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, said in a press conference held today, Sunday, "We launched a project in Ramadan to support families in need by the support of philanthropic people."

"The project will continue. It will not be limited to the center; it also involves the periphery and those who work in protecting and cleaning the environment," he added.