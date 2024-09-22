Barzani's media advisor responds to Qais al-Khazali's message

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kifah Mahmoud, the media advisor at the Barzani office, responded to the message from Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, regarding the anniversary of his organization's founding.

In a statement, Mahmoud expressed gratitude for the contents of al-Khazali's message, particularly its emphasis on adherence to the constitution, noting, "We appreciate your affirmation of the importance of the constitution and its significant provisions."

Mahmoud went on to remind al-Khazali that the constitution recognizes the Peshmerga forces as an integral part of the Iraqi national military structure, stating, "Based on this recognition, these forces have the right to obtain weapons and ammunition that correspond to their role and their honorable history in confronting dictatorships and oppressive regimes."

He added, "Consequently, if there is a refusal to accept what the constitution states regarding the Peshmerga, then these forces will also not accept instructions or impositions from any party."

In his message, al-Khazali stated, "To the people, government, and leadership of the Kurdistan Region; we view you as our brothers, and you hold a special place in our hearts filled with love and respect. We believe that what you have witnessed during this government's tenure has conveyed multiple, clear messages about our commitment to you and our desire for you to be true brothers with full rights under the umbrella of one nation."

"We believe the time has come for you to take genuine steps in fulfilling your obligations. You are skilled at demanding your rights, but fairness and a true desire for co-existence necessitate that you also fulfill your duties within the framework of the constitution and law."

He continued, "I do not think it is necessary to reiterate what is expected of you; you already know this, and all of our people are aware as well. Rest assured that your interests, security, and well-being lie in being a genuine part of this homeland. You share the same rights as others and bear the same responsibilities."