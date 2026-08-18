Riyadh denounces attack on Kurdistan Region leadership

Riyadh denounces attack on Kurdistan Region leadership
2026-08-18T08:19:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), including one that struck the office of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as a breach of principles of good neighborliness and international law.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its opposition to all forms of interference in states' internal affairs and violations of their sovereignty.

The Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service announced Monday that Barzani's office in Erbil, the KRI's capital, had been struck by an Iranian drone, causing no casualties. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Nothing justifies the reckless attack,” urging Kurdish leaders and communities to remain alert to “false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors.”

Read more: Experts doubt Baghdad can stop Kurdistan Region attacks

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