Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), including one that struck the office of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as a breach of principles of good neighborliness and international law.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its opposition to all forms of interference in states' internal affairs and violations of their sovereignty.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات للاعتداءات الغاشمة على إقليم كردستان العراق، والتي استهدفت مكتب رئيس وزراء الإقليم السيد مسرور بارزاني، في انتهاك سافر لسيادة جمهورية العراق الشقيقة وسلامة أراضيها. pic.twitter.com/bGlVeOQckz — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 18, 2026

The Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service announced Monday that Barzani's office in Erbil, the KRI's capital, had been struck by an Iranian drone, causing no casualties. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Nothing justifies the reckless attack,” urging Kurdish leaders and communities to remain alert to “false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors.”

Read more: Experts doubt Baghdad can stop Kurdistan Region attacks