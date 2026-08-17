Iraqi lawmakers seek emergency parliament session in Erbil after attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 90 Iraqi lawmakers signed a request on Monday calling for an “emergency” parliamentary session in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, instead of Baghdad, lawmaker Mustafa Al-Kubaisi said.

In a brief statement, Al-Kubaisi said the move was intended as a show of solidarity with the people of the Kurdistan Region and a response to any attack on Iraqi territory.

Earlier in the day, two drones carrying explosives targeted the office of Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of Erbil’s security chief, with no casualties reported.