Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that no talks with Iran were underway or scheduled and declared the Strait of Hormuz “open and operating.”

“The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that all water mines in the strait had been “removed or detonated.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Hormuz would not reopen until the United States lifted its blockade of Iranian ports and oil sanctions, released Tehran’s frozen assets, and ended military threats and operations on all fronts.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that a vessel transiting out of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile, damaging its engine room and causing a “crew casualty.” IRGC Deputy Commander Mostafa Izadi separately claimed that Iran had achieved “exceptional deterrence” through what he described as full control of Hormuz and advances in missile and defensive capabilities.

On June 17, Washington and Tehran signed an interim memorandum providing up to 60 days for broader negotiations. Trump declared the arrangement “over” on July 7, while Iran suspended it a week later. The negotiating period expired on Monday without a permanent agreement.

The strait carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows before the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, but shipping through the waterway has slowed sharply, with only five cargo vessels crossing on August 16 and none recorded on August 15, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.