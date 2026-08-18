Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona officially signed Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City on Tuesday on a contract through June 30, 2030.

The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/BESJxrGg3w — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2026

The 30-year-old joins for a reported fee of about $89 million after Barcelona beat Real Madrid to his signature.

He arrives after captaining Spain to the 2026 World Cup title and winning the tournament’s Golden Ball, two years after claiming the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Rodri spent six seasons at Manchester City after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups.

He also scored the winner against Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.

Rodri recently underwent minor back surgery and is expected to miss the start of the season while recovering. At Barcelona, he joins a midfield featuring Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo as Hansi Flick’s side prepare to defend their LaLiga title and challenge again in the Champions League.